Tragedy has struck a family in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County after a teenage girl drowned at River Nyamindi.

Lucia Mwende, a 15-year-old form two student, is said to have been taking selfies with her friends on Wednesday, December 16 when she slipped and fell into the river.

Her mother, Lurencia Wambugi, said her daughter had earlier in the day left home in the company of three of her friends.

Wambugi said the friends later informed her that Mwende had fallen into the river, Citizen reports.

Friends and relatives gathered to help in a search for the girl’s remains. A resident, Mbogo Ndwiga, however noted that the river is dangerous which poses a challenge for the search team.

“We know the history of this river…the body might be discovered after seven days,” he said.

The incident comes about three years after two students from the University of Embu slipped and drowned in the same river.

They were also said to have been taking photos when one of them fell into the river. The second student attempted to pull out the colleague but also slipped and drowned.