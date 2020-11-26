World Motorsport Federation (FIA) has announced a plan to support Kenya’s road safety and climate change adaptation programs ahead of next year’s Safari Rally.

The commitment was made Wednesday by the President of the FIA Jean Todt during a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

Mr Todt, who is also the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General on Road Safety, is in the country to assess Kenya’s preparedness ahead of the World Rally Championship event which makes a comeback after 18 years.

The FIA boss said Kenya is a key partner of his organization and pledged to continue working closely with the Kenyan Government to ensure that the return of the Safari Rally contributes to the socioeconomic progress of the country.

President Kenyatta welcomed the offer by the FIA saying a road safety campaign will be rolled out ahead of next year’s Safari Rally.

He regretted the postponement of the rally to next year due to Covid-19 saying Kenya will be better prepared to host the iconic global motorsport event.

Once again, President Kenyatta thanked Mr Todt for overseeing the Safari Rally’s return to the global stage saying the achievement raised Kenya’s profile as a sporting nation.

The two leaders discussed several other programs of mutual interest between FIA including the ongoing digitization of vehicle number plates so as to enhance enforcement of road safety measures.

Also discussed was the partnership between FIA and the Kenyan private sector in the manufacture of certified motorsport gear such as helmets.

The President was joined in the meeting by Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and WRC Chief Security Officer Julius Kabiru while Mr Todt was accompanied by WRC Kenya Chairperson Phineas Kimathi and FIA Vice President Surinder Thatthi.