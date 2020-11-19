Three senior medical officers from Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi were Wednesday arraigned in court in connection with a child trafficking syndicate.

The three include Mama Lucy CEO Emma Mutio, administrator Regina Musembi, and social worker Fred Leparan. Officers from the DCI arrested the trio Tuesday after they were linked to a child trafficking syndicate highlighted in an exclusive expose by BBC news dubbed ‘Th Baby Stealers’.

The suspects were remanded at Kilimani police station pending the hearing of an application which will be heard on Thursday 19 November.

Documents presented in court indicated that the 1st respondent was seen in a video negotiating with an undercover journalist to sell a child that had been abandoned at Mama Lucy Hospital.

The 2nd and 3rd respondents were arrested after the 1st respondent roped them in.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai on Wednesday said ongoing investigations on the child trafficking syndicate will lead to more arrests.

He said officers working with other partners have unearthed a child trafficking syndicate in Nairobi that involves local public hospitals and children’s homes.

“In the course of investigations and operations, it is unfortunate that it was realized that senior medical officers in collusion with child smugglers are highly involved,” the IG said.

Mutyambai directed all the police commanders to closely work with the local children’s officers and other local security agencies to undertake investigations and operations regarding the same with immediate effect.

He also asked members of the public to voluntarily give information to the police on any suspicious activity relating to crimes, more so on child trafficking. He assured that the information will be used with utmost confidentiality.