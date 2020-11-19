A Nairobi-based woman believed to be a former lover of the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga has moved to court to stop his burial.

Agnes Wangui Wambiri, through lawyer Danstan Omari, on Wednesday, November 18 filed a suit at the Milimani Law Courts listed the two widows of Murunga – Christabel Murunga and Grace Murunga – as the first and second defendants respectively.

She is also suing Lee Funeral Home which she wants to be barred from releasing Murunga’s body for burial until her case is heard and determined.

“That pending the hearing and determination of the instant application, this honourable court be and is hereby requested to issue a temporary injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants, either by themselves, servants, agents or employees, from conducting the burial, interment or cremation, and in any manner whatsoever, dispose of the body or remains of the late Justus Murunga Makokha,” she said in her application filed under the certificate of urgency.

Wambiri also wants the remains of the deceased MP to be preserved until DNA samples have been extracted in a bid to prove he was the biological father of her two children, a boy and a girl.

The plaintiff said she was in a 7-year relationship with Murunga.

“I have known Murunga for seven years. Our first encounter was in 2013 when he was a supervisor at Embakasi ranching , while I was a businesswoman engaged in vendition of beverages and snacks within Sewerage area, Ruai,” she said in her affidavit.

“He told me he was living in Utawala, Nairobi with his wife, Christabel. In 2016, he rented me a house in Ruai, where I lived with my son. The deceased used to pay our monthly [house] rent and child maintenance. Mostly, he would send me money via M-Pesa.”

Wambiri said relationship went South after Murunga won the Matungu parliamentary seat in the August 8, 2017, general election.

“The deceased never wanted the public or his family to learn about the existence of the two children, and, as a result, refused to give me copies of his ID card so that I could process the children’s birth certificates. However, after engaging him in a series of talks, he resumed supporting the minors, though in an irregular manner until his death on November 14.”

Wambiri claims there “may be concerted efforts by the 1st and 2nd defendants to lock her and her children out of the burial arrangements and the actual burial event”.