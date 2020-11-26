Celebrity YouTuber Maureen Waititu has learned a lesson on broadcasting her personal life on social media and resolved to never put her relationship up for scrutiny by the public.

Speaking in a recent interview on TV, the mother of two acknowledged that she erred and regrets airing her relationship with former partner Frankie Kiarie on the internet.

“When we got on social media with Frankie, we did not know. We were very young. Very innocent. I will never put my marriage out on social media. I can tell people there is someone but not show him off,” she said.

The social media influencer vowed to keep her future partner private, away from prying eyes.

“I have regretted. Anything that goes on social media is permanent. If you show people a lot, they will scrutinize. People say things they do not know. Although the truth hurts, I will never show my man on social media,” said Maureen.

At the height of their enviable relationship, Maureen and Frankie ran a popular YouTube channel dubbed The Alphabeta before going their separate ways and starting individual channels.