Kirinyaga County Assembly has been closed after several members and staffers contracted coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday, Speaker Anthony Gathumbi said the Assembly has been closed for two weeks starting November 19, 2020.

“This shall allow for intensive fumigation and continued observance of Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols and guidelines at the County Asembly precincts. It shall also allow for uninterrupted isolation and observation of the confirmed cases as well as observation of those who have come into contact with them.”

The speaker said the office of the Clerk of the County Assembly will prepare a program for engagement of County Assembly members during the closure as well as communication to staffers on when they will resume their duties.

The closure comes two days after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru shut down the county’s main offices citing a surge in infections among staffers.

“Despite efforts to keep the offices running and staff continuing to physically interact while strictly observing Ministry of Health COVID-19 guidelines, these have not borne the desired results; if anything, cases appear to be increasing by the day at the headquarters,” Waiguru said.