Police investigations are ongoing to establish exact circumstances surrounding the death of a 4-year-old boy at Ochol village in Ndhiwa sub-county, Homa Bay.

The boy’s mother claimed he fell off a tree on Saturday but detectives were reportedly told the woman beat her son to death.

Area Chief Daniel Opanda said the incident was reported by the area village elder who rushed to the home with two police officers and found the boy’s bruised body in the house.

Upon interrogation, the boy’s mother said her son Leon Bahati had fallen off a tree on Saturday and that he succumbed to injuries later in the night.

The deceased’s siblings however gave a different account of events saying their mother beat up their brother for stealing food.

They said Bahati went silent and limp moments after the beating.

Chief Opanda said the boy’s father did not question the cause of death when he got home that evening. He instead made quick burial arrangements saying he could not afford mortuary fees.

The boy’s body was moved to the Manyata Kobodo funeral home pending a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Ndhiwa Sub County Police Commander Robert Aboki said both parents were questioned as investigations continue.