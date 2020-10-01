Popular girl-about-town Vera ‘Shikwekwe’ Sidika turned 31 in style on Wednesday, September 30 with an engagement ring around her finger.

The voluptuous socialite is apparently engaged to be married to singer Brown Mauzo, who “liked it and put a ring on it” on Thursday, September 24.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, Vera Sidika broke the news to her 1.9m followers saying it was an easy decision saying Yes to Brown Mauzo.

She also showed off her engagement ring and exchanged sweet nothings with her husband-to-be as the lovebirds grabbed blog headlines.

“Sweethearts, your girl got engaged on 24th September 🥰❤️ it was the Best pre-birthday gift ever!!! If someone told me I’d be engaged in 2020 I wouldn’t have believed it 😩 and just like that, like a dream …I’m engaged! To the most amazing human ever! Saying YES to you was the easiest because we became 1 from day 1 & I pray for forever. May God lead us on 🙏 It’s my birthday today but let’s celebrate BOTH! 🎉HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME🎉,” she wrote.

On his part, Brown Mauzo described his whirlwind romance with Vera as unexpected.

“You walk into my life, unexpectedly and I found myself falling deeper and deeper in love with the person you are, happy birthday, fiancé. Sometimes, when I think about you I cannot stop thinking about our future too. I was right about you all the time. Sweet, loving, caring, and responsible lady. All I ever dreamed of. So on your birthday, I want you to have the things that will make you happy. I will support you all the way. Have a wonderful birthday, honey. I love you ❤️😘,” wrote Mauzo.

To which Vera Sidika responded: “❤️ OMG baby 😩😩 I love you so so much my fiancé, soon to be husband. You make my life so complete. May God protect us and lead us on 🙏.”

Check out the lovebirds in the clip below.