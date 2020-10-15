The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has announced it will conduct a two-day Covid-19 mass testing in all the 17 Nairobi sub-counties.

The Major General Mohammed Badi-led office on Tuesday said the exercise will be conducted between Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18.

“Nairobi Metropolitan Services will be conducting mass Covid-19 testing across all sub-counties on October 17 and 18, 2020. See posters to confirm your venue. Remember to wash your hands, sanitise, observe social distance and all other Covid-19 regulations,” a notice read.

Embakasi South sub-county residents will be tested at Mukuru Health Centre while Embakasi North residents will be tested at Dandora 1 Health Centre. The Nairobi Pentecostal Glory Church will be the testing venue for Embakasi East residents whereas Embakasi West residents will know their COVID-19 status at Umoja 1 Health Centre.

Embakasi Central locals have Kayole 2 Health Centre as their testing venue.

High Ridge Primary School and Kihumbuini Grounds will serve as testing venues for Westlands residents.

Nairobi South Health Centre and Plainview in South B will be the venue for mass testing in Starehe Constituency while Mathare residents will be tested at Huruma Lions Health Centre.

Lang’ata and Kibra residents will be tested at Ngei Primary School and Kibra DO’s office respectively.

In Ruaraka sub-county, testing will be conducted at Mathare North Health Centre.

Mutuini Hospital will host Dagoretti South residents while Dagoretti North residents will be tested at Muslim Chief’s office on Saturday and Kilimani Primary School on Sunday.

Makadara dwellers will turn up at Star of Hope Primary School on Saturday and Rabai Road Primary School on Sunday.

Githurai Primary School will host Roysambu locals while Kasarani residents will be tested at Kasarani Health Centre.

Zawadi Primary School will be the mass testing ground for people from Kamukunji on Saturday and Eastleigh Health Centre on Sunday.