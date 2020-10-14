The government is mulling the possibility of reintroducing lockdowns or other measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) Tuesday expressed concerns over the rising COVID-19 caseload in the country saying the government may be forced to reintroduce measures that restrict movement of persons.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman said the past few days have seen a steady climb in coronavirus infections and that the country is moving above the 5% positivity rate.

He also disclosed there have been cases of reinfection.

“We will have to take action to restrict movement or close schools if numbers will increase…We will monitor what is happening in our schools and take action based on what will be fit at that time,” said Dr. Aman.

“We have reported cases of reinfection in our country…..we have instituted measures which have played a big role even as we are relaxing some measures that were put in place.”

The CAS warned Kenyans against laxity in observing safety measures as schools reopen.

“I appeal to all Kenyans to be vigilant now more than ever before so that we protect our children…Public service vehicles must not overload…If we fail to adhere to the measures we will have ourselves to blame…Teachers should ensure the agreed protocols are adhered to,” he said.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 41,937 Tuesday after 318 people tested positive from 2,592 samples tested.

Total recoveries rose 31,340 after 243 people recovered from the disease, with 132 recovering from the Home-Based Care Program while 111 were discharged from various hospitals.

10 patients succumbed bringing the total number of fatalities to 787.