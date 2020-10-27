A student at Muumandu Secondary School, Machakos County tested positive for Covid-19 while 12 learners who interacted with him were put in isolation.

Four teachers who taught the Form four student will also self-quarantine for 14 days.

The positive student is under home-based care at his family home in Kee village in Kaiti Sub-county, Makueni County.

“The teachers’ samples were taken for testing. Twelve students who shared classes and a dormitory with the boy were tested and put in isolation,” school principal Patrick Mwangangi said in a letter to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on October 22.

Mr Mwangangi added that two days since the infection was confirmed, health officers disinfected the school and educated teachers and support staff on measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Machakos Health executive Ancent Kituku assured that the county has taken steps to ensure schools are safe.

Speaking to Nation, Kituku said Covid-19 cases have been reported in two schools in Machakos county.

“I caution the public, especially those on social media, against publishing patients’ names to prevent stigmatisation and anxiety as this can lead to many other problems,” Kituku said.

Elsewhere, Tononoka Secondary School principal Mohammed Khamisi died of Covid-19.

The principal had been receiving treatment in an intensive care unit at the Coast General Hospital for five days.

Deputy principal, Benjamin Kitsao Nzaro, confirmed his death on Monday, October 26, 2020, less than a week after infections were reported among 11 teaching staff.

At the same time, Education CS George Magoha warned schools against further reopening saying the government had shelved plans to re-admit students. He cited rising Covid-19 cases in the course of the past week.

“The government has not authorised the further reopening of other schools in public, private or international schools… that decision is yet to be considered by the Cabinet and when we get to it, the nation shall be told,” Magoha said.

Adding: “Those classes that were not opened before, should remain closed until the government advises otherwise. I hope that the government has made itself very clear on this one. If you do not abide, there shall be consequences.”