The micro-finance company, Mwananchi Credit Limited, has distanced itself from reports that Vera Sidika used her Range Rover as collateral to secure a loan for her newly-launched beauty parlour in Nyali.

The rumor went live after an internet user who claims to work for the creditor reached out to Instagram gossip-monger Edgar Obare.

This prompted Mwananchi to respond saying Vera Sidika has never been their client.

“We are responding to the allegations on social media that media personality Vera Sidika came to procure a loan from our entity. The facts are as follows: Our client loan accounts details remain confidential between ourselves and the clients,” Mwananchi said in a statement.

“That said, we wish to categorically state that media personality Vera Sidika is currently not and has never been in the list of our clients.”

The financial institution added that even if Vera was their client, there is nothing wrong with seeking a loan.

“All of us, at one point or another, need some kind of financing to grow from one level to another,” it said.

“It is wrong to try to insinuate that someone taking a loan is necessarily a bad thing. We should stop stigmatising loans. Responsible loans are very critical for growth.”