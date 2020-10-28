Award-winning actress Nyce Wanjeri has opened up about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected her, saying she and her daughter nearly went hungry at some point.

Speaking to comedian MCA Tricky on her YouTube show, ‘Walk With Nyce’, the former ‘Auntie Boss’ star said she had to borrow a measly Sh200 just to feed her nine-year-old child.

Nyce said being a public figure, she was worried about what her friends would say but dropped her pride for the sake of her daughter.

“I won’t lie, there was a time we almost went hungry. I would call a friend and ask for Sh200 only.

“We don’t talk about such things because sometimes you feel like you are embarrassing yourself for asking for help. But when you have a baby, they have to eat so you have to put your pride aside and ask for help,” she said.

Ms Wanjeri, however, noted that things are looking up since President Uhuru Kenyatta relaxed the curfew hours.

“As per now, we thank God. I have food in the house and when I have enough for us I give out to other people who are struggling.”