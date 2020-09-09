Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has joined the growing number of leaders who have criticized allies of DP Ruto for insulting Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Waiguru led a group of women Parliamentarians on Tuesday, accusing Ruto of hypocrisy for reprimanding his allies yet he was the alleged mastermind behind the coordinated attacks the Kenyatta family.

“Let them direct their responses and attacks at fellow politicians. They should also understand that freedom comes with responsibility. As women of Kenya, we demand decency, civility and respect to women in general,” Waiguru said during a presser in Nairobi.

Her sentiments were echoed by Kiambu Women Representative Gladys Wamuchomba, who said the remarks made by MPs Oscar Sudi and Johanna Ng’eno were tantamount to spearheading violence.

Ms Wamuchomba said Oscar Sudi should also be arrested and further demanded a public apology from the MPs to Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

“We note thatinciteful utterances are a recipe for chaos, regional hatred that result in bloodshed which affects mostly women, children and the vulnerable. As such, as women of Kenya, we demand stern legal action against the perpetrators and we also demand an apology to the mother of the nation.

“Mama Ngina has never appeared in any ballot box and is not qualified for the attacks. Someone is behind the speeches and we want to know their motives,” said Wamuchomba.