Police in Thika are investigating an incident where a security guard was killed after he had beaten a reveller to death outside a nightclub on Sunday night.

According to media sources, the reveller was leaving Club Black D nightclub in Makongeni estate at about 7.30 pm when he had an altercation with the security guard.

Witnesses claimed that during the confrontation, the guard beat up the middle-aged man with a hockey stick, killing him on the spot. The guard also attacked his victim’s friend, inflicting serious injuries.

On Monday, September 28, friends of the deceased man tracked the security guard and flogged him, leaving him for dead. The guard later died at the Thika Level Five Hospital.

Confirming the incidents, Thika West Sub County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri said investigations into both cases are ongoing.

She warned residents against taking the law into their hands, saying mob justice cost the security guard his life.

Following the incidents, rowdy youth raided the club and stole liquor and vandalized a nearby club which the watchman also guarded.

Area residents lamented rising cases of violence in the area, attributing the vice to cropping up of alcohol selling joints in the estate.

“Bars have never closed in this estate despite the government’s ban. Rather than the youth engaging in productive ventures, they have sunk deep into alcohol. Again, cases of violence in this estate are very high. We need to have enhanced security. If that was the case, both deaths would have been avoided,” said Cecilia Mumbi, a local resident.