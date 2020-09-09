Former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng is responding well to treatment and needs further support from Kenyans of goodwill, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has said.

The agency facilitated Conjestina’s admission to Mediva Wellness Centre in Thika early last month, committing to settle the cost of one month’s rehabilitation for the retired pugilist.

“After consulting with her family, we picked her up from her home in Yala and drove her to Thika to start her rehabilitation programme. She was accompanied by her sister and son Charlton Otieno,” said NACADA Chief Executive Officer Victor Okioma.

He explained that the agency doesn’t have a budget line for treatment of persons with drug use disorders but they were obliged to join the rest of Kenyans who were responding to the call to the plight of the former boxing Champion.

Mr. Okioma noted that Conjestina had previously been admitted to another rehabilitation facility with the support of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and her current condition was due to a relapse.

The CEO also called on County Governments to invest in public rehabilitation facilities to enhance access to affordable rehabilitation services as most of the existing rehab centres are private and commercial and therefore inaccessible to majority of needy Kenyans.

Okioma further thanked Sports journalist Carol Radull for highlighting the boxer’s plight through social media and initiating a funds drive in conjunction with Conjestina’s son Charlton and her mother Getrude Adala.

“We call on other Kenyans of goodwill and partners to support this initiative so that this icon of female boxing in Kenya receives the much needed treatment and support so that she can get back on her feet.”

“As a role model to many and upcoming boxers Conjestina’s good health is important so that she can continue mentoring young boxers,” added Okioma.