Embattled Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has alleged a plot to end her political career in the wake of her recent arrest and arraignment over corruption.

Speaking outside the Mombasa Law Courts after she was released on a Sh2 million bail, Jumwa claimed that the State is now planning to arrest and charge her with murder.

According to the lawmaker, she is being targeted for supporting Deputy President William Ruto. Jumwa vowed to fight back

“I know all this is being done to fight me because of my stand. In two weeks, they are planning to bring me here again to charge me with murder, but I want to tell them I will not be cowed down by their attempts to bring me down,” she said.

Adding: “They have plotted everything, but I will remain in this country and I will not be defeated by them.”

The Malindi MP cautioned courts against being used to settle political scores.

Regarding the murder charge, Jumwa was referring to the killing of Mr Michael Jola Ngumbao, uncle of Ganda MCA Ruben Mwamure Katana, during the Ganda by-election last year.

The lawmaker was arrested alongside her bodyguard Geoffrey Okuto Otieno and later released on Sh500,000 cash bail each by a Mombasa court pending investigation.