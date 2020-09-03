Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has denied claims that he influenced the procurement of Covid-19 supplies.

Last week, suspended Kemsa CEO Jonah Manjari alleged that Kagwe and PS Susan Mochache made direct contact with him to influence procurement of the items.

He claimed that he was pressured by the two to award tenders for the provision of various items.

But speaking when he appeared before the National Assembly Health Committee Wednesday, the CS said it is his job to pressure his staffers so that they can deliver results.

“…It is not my job to tell people to commit a crime…in the event that I told the Kemri CEO to do something he was uncomfortable with.. the normal thing to do in government is to say – give what you are telling me in writing,” Kagwe said.

CS Kagwe added that he has never micromanaged anyone.

“It is my job to communicate with the CEO of Kemsa, all the staff in the ministry and other institutions to ensure we produce in the job as expected.

“I did not influence any procurement process,” he said.

Kagwe also noted that he gave direct policy on local production of PPEs.

“I was at a bit of a loss when I was told that I’m giving directives or I’m trying to influence or I’m putting pressure. Madam Chair I put pressure on each and every person in my ministry at that time.

“I am the one who gave direct policy that going forth because of the high cost of PPEs globally at that time, we were able and zero in on local production of the same materials which cut the cost from Sh9,000 to Sh4,300.”

The Health CS also told the committee chaired by Sabina Chege that his ministry will not protect anybody linked to procurement irregularities.

“We have no intention of protecting anybody, we have no intention of hiding anything. I will do my best to clarify any issues,” Kagwe said.

“I have nothing to hide because it is me who invited investigators. We have made progress and it is a work in progress. The purpose of MOH is to deliver efficient services and we are making gains.”