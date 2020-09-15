Normal flow of traffic will be disrupted on Likoni road (Jogoo Road-LungaLunga road) section for the next six to eight months.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) on Monday said the road will be closed starting Wednesday to allow the agency to upgrade the road from the existing single carriageway to a dual carriageway.

The road will be closed from the House of Manji offices in Industrial Area to the Jogoo Road junction.

Kura advised motorists to use alternative routes to avoid any inconveniences.

To access Jogoo or Enterprise roads, motorists can use Lunga Lunga road all through to Outering Road. Alternatively, motorists can use Lusaka Road just after the Toyota Kenya Junction or Outering Road to connect to Jogoo road.

Motorists plying along Jogoo road can also use the Donholm interchange to join Outering then proceed to Mombasa road or join Lunga Lunga then head to Likoni and join Mombasa Road.

“Please note the disruption will be for the next six to eight months. However, this being an industrial zone local traffic will be allowed as the construction is ongoing,” KURA said.

The Agency has contracted Cementers Limited to dual the 1.7 kilometre section at a cost of Sh900 million. The project is expected to be completed in March 2021.