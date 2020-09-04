A man was Thursday arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts for sending threatening messages to a woman.

Jared Omondi was charged with threatening t0 kill a woman contrary to section 223 of the penal code. The accused allegedly committed the offence on May 1, 2020, in Nairobi.

A charge sheet indicated that Omondi threatened Vivian Achieng by sending her text messages using his Safaricom line.

The alleged message reads: “am slaughtering you then niende Kamiti(prison)…I am killing you today.”

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua, Omondi denied the charges.

Through his lawyer, the accused told the court that the complainant was trying to make him uncomfortable after he got a court order in a civil case.

Omondi was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 or Sh 200,000 bond.

Magistrate Mutua directed the case to be mentioned on September 17, further warning the accused against communicating with the complainant and witnesses.