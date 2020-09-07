Award-winning fashion blogger and influencer turned entrepreneur Nancie Mwai turned 33 last month.

To commemorate the special day, the mother of one shared on her Instagram page 33 life lessons she has learned in the last 10 years.

******************************

“Today(August 17) is my 33rd birthday and I feel so grateful for being able to celebrate it. Here are 33 things I’ve learnt in the last 10 years.

– [ ] This is your life don’t put it in someone else’s hands

– [ ] If you’re believer, pray and seek God’s guidance first.

– [ ] Your choices have consequences

– [ ] Take risks …calculated risks

– [ ] Take responsibility for the choices you make

– [ ] Be self aware

– [ ] Invest in your friendships the same way you invest in your relationships

– [ ] That one decision you make could change your life forever, take the opportunity

– [ ] Cultivate peace from within and nothing will disturb your peace of mind

– [ ] Your potential is endless

– [ ] Be curious

– [ ] Make new friends

– [ ] No matter where you are in life try live life with a big spoon

– [ ] Feel the fear but do it anyways

– [ ] Approach big goals with small steps

– [ ] Check in on our friends and family

– [ ] Manage your expectations of people

– [ ] Stop depending on other people for your own happiness

– [ ] Yes you will fail however pick yourself up as fast as you can.

– [ ] What you allow will continue

– [ ] Your speed doesn’t matter, forward using forward

– [ ] Mind your business

– [ ] Learn how to create boundaries with your family and friends.

– [ ] Start now with what you have, you’ll never have perfect conditions

– [ ] Your biggest commitment should be to yourself

– [ ] Ask…the worst answer you can get is a NO.

– [ ] Stay wild

– [ ] Learn how to say NO

– [ ] Love is more than a feeling, it’s a choice

– [ ] Take care of yourself, your health is your best asset

– [ ] Don’t believe everything you see on these Instagram streets

– [ ] Consistency will bring you results

– [ ] Perfection is a dream killer

To more life 🥂”