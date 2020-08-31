Seth Gor is one of the more popular Kenyan creatives to have made a name for himself as a vine creator. He spoke to Pdonline:

How did the idea of venturing into vines come about?

After high school in 2014, I stumbled on vines by Americans such as King Bach, and thought I could replicate the same in a Kenyan way, but for the Kenyan audience at the time.

What inspires you to create?

My surroundings. I’m observant, so I can see something that may appear just ordinary and use it as an idea.

It could also be a personal experience, or even something someone shared with me.

Reading, researching, movies and such kinds of things also contribute to my ideas.

Did you expect to have made it this far when you were starting out?

Not at all; this was definitely not the plan in life. When I finished my high school studies, I was planning to be an engineer, but the rest, as they say, is history. However, I am really happy to be where I am today.

What did your parents first think of the vines as a career?

They didn’t know about it until years later. With my folks, as long as you are in school, whatever you do on the side as long as it’s not illegal, is your business.

I decided to pursue vines as a serious career when I got an epiphany that it is the future.

Not exactly vines entirely, but entertainment as a whole, for example, I’m also now into fashion and travel.

How is success treating you?

It’s nice, but it comes with a lot of expectations. People just think because you have a large following, that equates to money.

They think you are balling every time, you have to dress a certain way, you can’t ride on a matatu or even eat at a kibanda.

But you have to stay true to yourself and not the standards people have set for you. They will have to accept it though.

What has your status solicited for you that you couldn’t get as a regular person?

Access and some type of respect. I am now given some sort of treatment whenever I go to certain places such as clubs. It’s feels nice. Ha-ha-ha.

What are your plans with your academic abilities then?

I have a degree in Economics and Statistics from University of Nairobi, but I don’t think I’m planning to pursue it as a career.

I may just stick to entertainment. But things may change; who knows.

Women seem to like you a lot. Does chasing after them still feel the same as when you were just a regular guy?

No, it’s sort of easier now. The girls that used to say no to you may look your way this time, but I’m cuffed. You’ll be surprised when some ladies shoot their shots.

How do you manage to stay on top of your game?

By constantly reinventing myself. You cannot stay the same; you have to change with the times.

What did you sacrifice to make it?

I would say time. For six years, devotion to doing skits every week. That’s a lot of videos, but I didn’t give up.

With the entry of many new comedians, do you feel a sense of competition?

Comparison is the theft of all joy. There are funnier people than me, and when you embrace that fact, you will live well.

The beauty is that we should be many. I need to laugh too. Even in my own circle of friends, I’m not the funniest.

The industry needs to grow, so the more we are, the merrier. We are all different. Let’s uplift, support and upraise, not bring each other down.

Are endorsement deals a healthy source of income for you, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Yes! Ads are the only way to make money. When clients want to advertise, they look for numbers, and I have them.

I am also signed to Medios, an agency that hooks me up with many opportunities.

If you could do one thing for your hometown Kendu Bay, what would it be?

Electricity and piped water. I don’t see why people have to walk for kilometres to draw water from the lake.