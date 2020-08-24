Who is Dorea Dashil and how is she different from your ‘Maggie’ character we see on TV?

Dorea is a God-fearing, hardworking and a real person with strong beliefs and self-motivated while ‘Maggie’ is a reserved pretender who is so desperate.

Do you ever have a conflict between the two, especially in terms of character and for that matter how do you deal with that?

Yes, as a CEO of Dorea’s Parlour, I am always in charge while in ‘Maria’ am directed on how to do things. I always try and adjust myself to every environment. It’s a thin balance and you can snap from it anytime if not careful.

How does being a journalist help you in executing acting roles?

It gives me confidence in front of the lenses and also helps me analyse my acting roles. None comes first. They are twins. A perfect balance to stir growth and ensure a blend to success.

Growing up, did you always want to be an actress?

Life, just like a river is steered by the forces of nature and you can only try to shape it. Growing up as a pastor’s kid, I always wanted to be a singer because of the influence of participating in a church choir and nothing close to acting.

Tell us how you landed your current role in Maria.

First and the most key was the auditions. However, before that, I played a role at Uriru wa Wendo on Inooro TV, which greatly helped in landing at Maria.

What has been your biggest challenge playing your current role and vice versa?

This industry is not for the faint-hearted. You meet people from all walks- some with ill intentions and some with love. I meet people who are full of hatred for my role and they think am cold-hearted and a husband snatcher. Some even DM, urging me ‘niwachie Vanesa Silas wake.’

You must be getting many male and female stalkers out of your new-found fame…

That is a blessing in disguise. Stalkers are always there actually. As a pretty lady, by now am used to it. Honestly, there is nothing much one can do but live with it.

How does this affect your relationship with say your current boyfriend?

I must say it is not a walk in the park. When dating, the man will have to understand the line of between profession and personal life and it shouldn’t be a bustle.

What is the most awkward pick-up line a man has ever told you?

It still startles me how I feel for it to date. A man driving out of Nairobi Women Hospital (NWH) asked me where NWH was and he was just from there. Like, how now!

What is your type of man?

Rich, handsome and God-fearing. The three come as a compact package.

Tell us about your childhood.

I grew up in Kahawa West, did my journalism and mass communication diploma and now planning to go back to school and pursue a degree. I’m the firstborn in a family of three and both of my parents are pastors.

How easy is it for an actress to keep their career running in Kenya?

In an industry flawed by all sorts of dirt it is hard to keep afloat if you are not principled. Self-discipline is the untold fuel to keep moving. Challenges are diverse but money issues take precedence. With Kenyan industry growth money, still doesn’t quite trickle to the actors; biggest gainers of the million-dollar industry still are the corporate players and the directors.

Does one need connections to land major roles whether it’s a TV show or say a good movie?

It’s important to have the right network but your talent sells you. The network is short term while talent plays the long ball.

Aside from acting, what else do you do?

I am a businesswoman, marketer and a commercial model.

What is the one thing that people assume about you which is not the real you?

I’m a snob, but when you get to know me in person I am one of the coolest peeps.

Describe yourself in three words…

Focused, go-getter and God-fearing.