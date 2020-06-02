President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were on Monday night captured on CCTV in Nairobi CBD.

From footage trending on social media, the two leaders are seeing alighting a vehicle that looks like an awfully familiar car – A probox.

The president was on the driver’s seat as Raila rode shotgun.

Their choice of automobile was quite surprising to many, owing to the vehicle’s reputation among Kenyans.

If it was an attempt to disguise themselves, it clearly did not work since there were several other SUVs following them in a small motorcade, as well as heavily armed police.

The visit was caught on CCTV at around 8:25pm, a time when most Nairobi streets are empty owing to the curfew.

It is thought that the President was interested in seeing the progress of Nairobi beautification efforts being undertaken by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service under Director General Major Mohammed Badi.

Since governor Sonko was pushed out of key city functions, the General has hit the ground running, and already several infrastructural projects are being carried out in the Central Business District.

Among them are provision of wide pedestrian paths and cycling lanes across major avenues, revamping several city parks including the abandoned Michuki park, and re-tarmacking some streets.

Here are some photos from the ongoing works.