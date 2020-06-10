Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru has made a U-turn on her criticism of the Handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and has agreed to work with Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta on critical national issues.

This after the staunch supporter of DP William Ruto held talks with the ODM Party leader at Capitol Hill offices on Tuesday. She was accompanied by Minority Whip and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed.

A statement from Raila’s office indicated that Waruguru was now willing to work with Odinga and Uhuru constitutional reform, national unity, and fighting the coronavirus.

Raila welcomed the woman rep’s commitment and commended her for being “courageous and strong”.

The former Prime Minister also challenged Ms Waruguru to bring on board more of her colleagues to embrace the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which according to him “is a good reform agenda for the country”.

Raila also reiterated the need for leaders to work together particularly because of the difficulties the country is currently facing.

“At this moment in our history, it is critical that we approach our search for solutions not as members of this or that party or tribe but as Kenyans. The President needs support and the country requires unity,” the ODM leader said.

On her part, Waruguru praised Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta for uniting the country.

“National unity is the strength that binds and inspires the people of our country. Thus, in reality, its protection, peace, independence and sovereignty are directly dependent on and relative to a nations pride, patriotism, and social cohesion is also known as unity,” she wrote on her Facebook account after the meeting.

“As long as my people in Laikipia benefit from Government projects, I don’t mind. They are the ones that matter to me.”

Waruguru was a fierce BBI/Handshake critic and was part of 16 allies of Deputy President William Ruto who are facing the sack from their positions in National Assembly committees in the ongoing purge of rebel MPs.