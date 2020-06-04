A senior police officer was on Wednesday arraigned in court for allegedly raping a suspect.

Embu DCIO Jervasio Njeru allegedly raped the woman in his office on the night of May 31. The suspect had been locked up at the Manyatta police station on a charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

Police records show that the woman was released on 31st May 2020 on a free bond and was required to report to the Embu DCI officer the following day.

It was during her appearance before Jervasio Njeru that the woman claims she was sexually assaulted.

She managed to escape and reported the matter to the Manyatta police station.

Forensics experts examined the woman and concluded that her complaint of rape -recorded at 7 PM on 31st May via OB. No. 54/31/05/2020 – was valid.

This led to the arrest of the suspect on Tuesday evening.

The senior officer appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Jean Ndengeri at an Embu Court, where the DCI sought to hold him for seven days to complete investigations into the matter as investigators collect DNA samples and witness statements.