A day after pro-Ruto Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru switched allegiance, three more ‘Tanga Tanga’ supporters have joined President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s BBI camp.

The three – Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro, Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere and Coast businessman Suleiman Shahbal – held talks with the ODM leader at his Capitol Hill office Wednesday.

The trio disassociated themselves from Tangatanga and pledged allegiance to the Uhuru-Raila unity initiative.

Ms Korere, one of the founders of the Inua Mama Group – a women lobby group that supports the DP, was a staunch DP ally and a fierce crusader against President Uhuru and Raila’s handshake.

She is best remembered for likening Raila Odinga to an old impotent bull after his handshake with President Kenyatta.

Here’s a recap:

“Received Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere who expressed commitment to support the national programmes aimed at uniting our nation,” Raila said in a statement on Wednesday.

The former Prime Minister added that he held talks with CAS Mung’aro and Shahbal on a range of issues touching on the development of the Coast.

The two were part of Ruto’s point men at the Coast region; Mung’aro lost his bid for Kilifi governor to ODM’s Amason Kingi as a result of his support for DP Ruto.