Here are some of today’s biggest news that are making headlines across the world.

Police examine CCTV footage after UK transport worker dies from Covid-19 Police are examining CCTV footage after a British transport worker died with coronavirus 14 days after being allegedly spat on in a busy London station.

Coronavirus may ‘never go away,’ says WHO official The coronavirus spreading across the globe could become a constant presence, a leading World Health Organization official has said.

Analysis: What happened to Elon Musk? Elon Musk truly entered the public consciousness just over a decade ago, when Tesla was a quirky upstart putting batteries in the chassis of a little Lotus sports car. Musk grew it into an electric powerhouse, building cars that he promised would one day drive themselves, with doors that swung upward much like the time machine from Back to the Future.

Sharon Osbourne weighs in on body image debate after Adele’s viral Instagram post Sharon Osbourne has praised Adele’s weight loss, adding that she does not believe “really big women” are “really happy” in their bodies.

Dele Alli tells of ‘horrible experience’ after assault and robbery Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli has told of his “horrible experience” after he was apparently robbed and assaulted at his North London home.

Doctors in Italy make a link between Covid-19 and rare ‘Kawasaki-like’ inflammatory disease in children Doctors in Italy have become the latest to raise the alarm over a worrying spike in children getting sick with a serious inflammatory syndrome they say is tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa Etheridge’s son, Beckett Cypher, dies at 21 Beckett Cypher, the son of Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher, has died, a representative for the singer told CNN. He was 21.

French serial killer expert admits his career is built on lies Famed French serial killer expert Stephane Bourgoin has admitted his entire career is built on lies following a series of revelations.

Magnus Carlsen launches $1 million online chess tour Magnus Carlsen, the chess superstar, is making a new move to boost the sport’s popularity.

Mouthwash could prevent COVID-19 transmission, scientists say Scientists urge ‘immediate study’ of oral rinses during the COVID-19 pandemic They virus’s protective membrane could be damaged by mouthwash chemicals The virus and health specialists stressed that their theory has not been tested Rather it’s calling for research based on current evidence about other viruses WHO says there is no evidence that mouthwash prevents coronavirus infection Here’s how to help people impacted by Covid-19 Mouthwash has the potential to protect against COVID-19 infection by killing the coronavirus before it can infect human cells, according to a new report.

Elon Musk tweets ‘Facebook sucks’ following criticisms from Facebook Head of Facebook’s AI division criticized Elon Musk’s warnings of AI in a tweet The tweet said Musk ‘has no idea what he is talking about when he talks about AI’ Musk, who is not a fan of the social media site, responded with ‘Facebook sucks’ The tweets follow a CNBC story that interviewed AI researchers about Musk The experts said Musk’s comments are ‘inappropriate’ and he is ‘sensationalist’ Elon Musk gave a simple response to the vice president of artificial intelligence at Facebook after being questioned about his knowledge of the technology – ‘Facebook sucks.’

Maurice Fayne spent part of $2m PPP loan on a Rolex and Rolls Royce Maurice Fayne, 37, aka Arkansas Mo, requested a loan of $3m and received $2m The reality TV star appeared on VH1 show ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ in 2019 In his application, Fayne said he employed 107 workers – costing $1.49million He spent the money on child support, a Rolex

France resists idea of US getting vaccine first France has said it would be “unacceptable” for French drug giant Sanofi to prioritise the US market if it develops a Covid-19 vaccine. The government was reacting to remarks by Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson, who said “the US government has the right to the largest pre-order because it’s invested in taking the risk”.

Why khat chewers have been left in a stew Flights carrying the mild stimulant khat have been banned from entering Somalia, leaving chewers of the leaves in a stew, write the BBC’s Mary Harper and Bella Hassan. In normal times, around midday, when the bunches of fresh leaves arrive in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, by plane from Kenya, men disappear from view, lounging in khat kiosks or chewing at home.

Sunday Times Rich List: Lewis Hamilton Britain’s wealthiest sports star Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been named Britain’s wealthiest sports star in the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List. The 35-year-old’s wealth increased by £37m in the past year to £224m, making him the wealthiest sportsperson in the list’s 32-year history.

Chrome’s newest feature could fix one of its biggest problems Wrangling your numerous Google Chrome tabs is about to get a little easier. Google announced Wednesday that the next version of Chrome will let users group open tabs together with custom name tags and even colors. The feature, which is currently live in the most recent Chrome beta build, will start rolling out next week when the latest version of Chrome launches.

Razer is deploying free mask vending machines in Singapore Razer is most well-known for its rainbow-hued gaming accessories, but the coronavirus pandemic has recently turned its attention to less fun, but more vital accoutrements. The company announced on Tuesday that it will distribute approximately five million free surgical masks to every Singaporean resident aged 16 and up, with more made available for purchase.

Stephen Colbert’s wife crashes his monologue with a birthday cake “Today I turned more at risk,” said Late Show host Stephen Colbert during Wednesday’s episode. Colbert celebrated his socially distanced birthday with a specially-ordered “Quarantine Birthday” banner, while his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert crashed his filming with a quarantine cake. “Capitalism has already created a market for quarantine birthday signs,” Colbert’s daughter Madeleine quipped offscreen, clearly taking after her father.