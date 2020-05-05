Police in Kabiyet, Nandi County have arrested a suspect who stabbed to death two people and injured three others in a bizarre fit of rage against his wife.

The deceased had intervened to save the woman from her estranged husband when the incident happened. The victims are 58-year-old Benjamin Sugut, a National Intelligence Service Officer (NIS) based in Kisumu, and Edwin Cheruiyot Kogo, the woman’s landlord.

According to police, the attack was premeditated as the suspect was armed with a knife, which he concealed when he visited his wife, Joyline Jelagat.

A police report indicates that the man, identified as Elkana, had gone to his wife’s shop at Kapkeringon shopping center where an argument ensued. The woman is said to have screamed for help, alerting members of the public including the NIS officer.

The suspect is then said to have gone berserk, stabbing whoever was in his way. K24 TV report that by the time police officers from Kabiyet Police Station arrived at the scene, the assailant had already stabbed five people and locked himself up in his wife’s room.

Officers subdued and arrested the man, saving him from the wrath of members of the public who were baying for his blood.

The NIS officer and the landlord, Mr Kogo, succumbed to injuries at Mosoriot Hospital. Two other victims were treated and discharged; one had his thumb chopped off while the other had a minor head injury.

The third victim sustained a stab wound on the left side of his back and was referred to Kapsabet Hospital for specialised treatment.

The assailant was taken to Kabiyet Sub-County Hospital and discharged in a stable condition and later held at the local police station.

Investigators were yet to recover the murder weapon as of Monday, May 4. The wife, who was not stabbed during the incident, recorded a statement with the police as investigations continue.