Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has warned that Mungiki sect members have reemerged and are exploiting traders in Central Kenya.

Speaking at Ngurubani Stadium in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday, the PS ordered a crackdown on the sect, instructing county commissioners and police commanders to implement his directive with immediate effect.

Dr Kibicho noted that Mungiki sect members are going round the region demanding protection fees from traders who have already been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mungiki have returned and they are causing fear among the traders. They should be tamed,” he said.

“The Mungiki are a real menace and they should be dealt with ruthlessly. Their criminal activities will not be tolerated in this region or any other part of the country,” he said.

The Interior PS said he issued the order after receiving complaints that the sect’s followers had taken control of the region. He stressed that Mungiki is majorly concentrated in Kirinyaga.

“Traders had been complaining that the Mungiki are back in full force and they are making it difficult for traders to carry out their business and the security teams in the region should rein them in,” he added.