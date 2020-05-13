A woman from Kimangeti Village in Malava Sub-County is in mourning after her family consumed a herbal concoction leaving her husband dead and her children hospitalised.

Jackline Luvonga said her 40-year-old husband and their five children were complaining of stomach ache.

“My husband and children complained of serious pains in the stomach. I told him to visit the hospital but he said he lacked money and he was given some herbs to boil by my neighbour, but the situation worsened,” she said.

Mrs Luvonga said a few minutes after consuming the boiled herbs, the victims began vomiting blood and lost consciousness prompting her to rush them to Malava Hospital where her husband was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her children were yet to regain consciousness as of Tuesday.

The neighbour who prescribed the traditional herbs defended herself saying the victims failed to follow her instructions.

“These weeds have been used for long to cure those with rumbling stomach, I told them to eat before taking the drug but they drank it on empty stomachs causing the problem,” said Lukasili.

Malava Sub County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo cautoned locals against using herbs that have not been authorised by health experts. He expressed concern over the rising cases of locals resorting to herball medicine instead of going to the hospital.

“Since the corona pandemic began, we are greatly concerned that people are not seeking health care services from hospitals but are using short cuts that are dangerous. We could have lost more lives had the mum taken the drugs too,” said Mwaanzo.