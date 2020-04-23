The now-defunct Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko is crying foul over the transfer of key functions to the newly established Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) under the national government.

Taking to his socials Wednesday, Sonko said he will commence the process of terminating the Deed of Transfer. He said he had already asked his lawyers to draft the necessary paperwork to move to court next week to initiate the process.

According to the controversial lawmaker, cartels close to President Uhuru Kenyatta shortchanged him in the takeover deal and are now out to frustrate and humiliate.

“When we started this process the President had good intentions on Nairobi but some of his greedy officers in government especially the ones who hate me have hijacked the process to embarrass and frustrate me with a lot of impunity. I will not sign in fact this the time to terminate the transfer of functions deed.

Sonko further sensationally claimed that he is ready to die or go to jail for the takeover deal to be terminated.

“To date, I have not been furnished with a copy of the deed. I was not given sufficient time to even read the draft. I was just told it is a good thing on service delivery to the Great people of Nairobi as I deal with my court cases since I love you people of Nairobi and I have your interests at heart I had to accept without even going through the document thoroughly, I didn’t know it will turn against us.

“Please forgive me I will never repeat that mistake again, in fact, I’m starting the process of terminating the deed of transfer just like any other ordinary contract. I will now personally go to court to have it terminated. Let them kill me or jail me if they want ndio waendelee na ujinga zao when I’m not your Governor,” Sonko added.