As we battle this Covid-19 pandemic, many people are coming to appreciate the work done by our medical and essential workers.

There has been a global trend to show appreciation particularly to doctors and nurses, by clapping for them and even donating lunch to them.

Here in Kenya, some corporations have jumped on board, the latest being Sarova Hotels and Resorts.

Yesterday, the hotel yesterday sent dozens of packed lunches to the workers at Kenya’s largest hospital. It was a beautiful photo opportunity, which they believed would bring a lot of good publicity. And for a while it did.

But then the content of the beautiful boxes was revealed – Githeri and rice.

Githeri is Kenya’s ‘poverty’ meal, eaten mostly for its affordability rather than its nutritional value. With just a combination of maize and beans, it remains one of the least nutritious non-processed foods.

Kenyans wondered why a 5-star hotel that cooks all kinds of meals, from delicious local foods to the exotic kind, would donate githeri.

Not to take anything away from githeri; adding a few spices can make it taste heavenly. But it’s still not the kind of meal that crosses your mind when Sarova comes knocking.

Such hotels often lay their buffet tables with literally dozens of food options, which made some Kenyans wonder.

That said, Sarova’s free lunch program will reportedly run for 30 days, and we can therefore expect more variety. I think the hotel should be getting the applause.

Here are some tweets from KOT.

Sarova hotel, you can do better than this! Achana na hii vitu ya Grogon! For the next 30 days KOT will be assessing the food before you serve our frontline COVID19 soldiers! pic.twitter.com/R4ePSSZjt2 — Dadi Cool (@DadiCool20) April 23, 2020

Hahahaha. @SarovaHotelsKen this is the best you could do? The way your hotels make so much money. Halafu @KNH_hospital is proud of this? This shows you how Healthcare workers are regarded in this country. pic.twitter.com/f4VLAAcerU — Fredrick Nyambare 🐐 (@fredwhitecap) April 23, 2020

When will Kenyans ever appreciate anything without being soo negative? You mean Sarova serving Githeri to health workers is such a crime, like its poison? I thot most of you ate githeri in high sch? I mean, it's good food. What hv you done 2 help apart frm tweeting?? #SarovaCares — Ruth Mwai (@RuthMwai) April 23, 2020

Sarova Hotel jumped in the bandwagon but really, Githeri na waru like prisoners food? Sarova of all the places? SMH! The food served at KNH for staff and patients is better. Meanwhile, their donation was rejected by staff of KNH. pic.twitter.com/ZwgvUtpXqs — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) April 23, 2020

sarova hotel why package a meal so nicely kumbe ndani ni githeri.. please respect our health proffesionals they deserve better than that. You can do better than that pic.twitter.com/aU3WJEBWVZ — Mahugu M Kimani (@Mahugu_Kimani) April 23, 2020