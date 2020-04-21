The number of people placed under mandatory quarantine for breaching curfew orders s edging closer to 500.

As of Monday, April 20, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 455 people have been quarantined after they were found outside their homes between 7 pm and 5 am.

“Once you are out during curfew hours, it is assumed that you have now been exposed and therefore you will be taken to a quarantine site at your own expense,’ he said.

Majority of those put in quarantine centres for 14 days were found taking alcohol in open fields and bars, partying, weddings.

“People need to take this thing seriously. If the government says no meetings it means so. And if you are told not to move from Nairobi to other counties unless you are permitted please oblige. We have over 400 people who are going into quarantine,” Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said.

Kenya Medical and Practitioners and Dentists Board CEO Dr Daniel Yumbya observed that Nairobi dwellers “are not behaving well, so far 146 persons are being quarantined at KMTC and there may be an additional 60 or more who were rounded up last night.

“Those who were drinking in an ambulance will be put in mandatory quarantine too,” he said.

Other than the 455 forced into isolation for defying curfew rules, 483 people are in the facilities.