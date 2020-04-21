“Coronavirus is not a Nairobi disease,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Monday as he sent out an appeal to people in Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado, and Muranga counties to be extra careful after several cases of coronavirus emerged.

Some of the new estates identified as potential hotspots for coronavirus are densely populated estates such as Kasarani, particularly Lumumba Drive behind TRM mall, where one case has been reported.

Estates in Kiambu county include Ruiru, Githurai 45, Ndongoru, Thindigua, Tinganga, Waithaka and Wataalam which have one coronavirus case each.

“Already, a number of your residents have contracted the virus, and we have isolated them for treatment. In Machakos for instance, we have seven (7) cases; Syokimau (2) and one (1) each in Athi River, Kamulu, Rubi Garden Estate, Kithunguni and Viraji,” Kagwe said.

In Kajiado County, areas listed are Ongata Rongai, Kitengela, Matasia with one case each.

And in Muranga, two coronavirus cases were confirmed in Gatanga constituency.

CS Kagwe noted that all the cases are being treated in various hospitals adding that: “…we hope they will be the last of the cases in your counties.”

11 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing Kenya’s total to 281. Two more were discharged, bringing to 69 the number of people who have recovered in the country.

Of the 11, seven are from Mombasa while the rest are from another highly-populated area, Ruaka in Kiambu County.