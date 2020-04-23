The annual national exams, KCPE and KCSE, will go on as scheduled, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Wednesday.

Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE) was set to commence on October 27, with this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) starting three days later(October 30), according to a timetable published by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

Speaking during a live radio interview from State House Nairobi, the President noted that the disruption caused by coronavirus will not disrupt the examination calendar.

He said the Ministry of Education is looking into modalities to ensure time lost by candidates is recovered before the exams commence and exploring measures that will be put in conducting the exams amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The exams will be done what we want to do is to sit down with other stakeholders in the education sector so as to ensure that our students prepare adequately as well as recover the lost time,” Uhuru said.

“We need to know when it will be done and how it will be done. When that time comes we will elaborate on details how we will make sure all this is taken care of.”

At the same time, the President said the government will release a schedule on how learners will return to schools especially those who are expected to sit the national exams.

Learning institutions in Kenya were closed on March 15.