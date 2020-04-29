The Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is closely monitoring the use of Covid-19 emergency funds at the county level.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak warned governors against misusing the funds saying they must be ready to account for every penny they spend.

“This is a message to the county governors and others involved that we are monitoring how the fund is going to be spent. They should not take advantage of procurement under the guise of this emergency to enrich themselves as opposed to the intended beneficiaries because we will get them very easily,” Mr Mbarak said.

He further warned that those who supply substandard goods will also not be spared. All procurement laws and regulations must also be adhered to, Mbarak said.

The EACC boss was speaking when he donated Sh1.2 million from EACC commissioners and staff to the Covid-19 emergency response fund board.

“As a commission, we are alive to the emergencies posed by this pandemic but I want to be categorical that procurement rules must be followed to the letter,” added Mbarak.

He also noted that it is during times of crises that money is misused for selfish gain.

“Shortcuts in procurement will not be tolerated by this commission at a time when the government has reorganised its budget including suspending its key development projects like the big four so that it can get funds to deal with the pandemic,” said Mr Mbarak.

EACC is already probing Bungoma County government officials for misuse of coronavirus funds.