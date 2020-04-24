The Danish government has given Kenyan an additional Sh513 million to boost the country’s fight against COVID-19.
In a statement on Wednesday, Ambassador Mette Knudsen said the contribution to Kenya’s emergency fund will benefit the health system in the area of interventions in coronavirus hotspots.
Out of the Sh513 million, Sh156 million will support water and sanitation interventions in potential Covid-19 hotspots.
Sh359 million will be used to support county health systems through reinforcement of operations and maintenance of level two and three health facilities.
“The pandemic is a global challenge that calls for global solidarity. Even if the pandemic rages in Denmark, we have decided to provide another contribution of Sh513 million to the people of Kenya during these challenging times,” the ambassador said.
“It is our ambition that the funding will benefit the poor and vulnerable populations the most.”
The contribution is an addition to the Sh320 million that Denmark gave Kenya through the World Bank on April 4.
“The additional funding will contribute to the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 through support for provision of water, sanitation and hygiene services to the underserved, unserved vulnerable and highly populated settlements,” Amb. Knudsen said.
“It will also reinforce Kenya’s public health system at county level to strengthen its capacity to deal with Covid-19.”