The Danish government has given Kenyan an additional Sh513 million to boost the country’s fight against COVID-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ambassador Mette Knudsen said the contribution to Kenya’s emergency fund will benefit the health system in the area of interventions in coronavirus hotspots.

Out of the Sh513 million, Sh156 million will support water and sanitation interventions in potential Covid-19 hotspots.

Sh359 million will be used to support county health systems through reinforcement of operations and maintenance of level two and three health facilities.

“The pandemic is a global challenge that calls for global solidarity. Even if the pandemic rages in Denmark, we have decided to provide another contribution of Sh513 million to the people of Kenya during these challenging times,” the ambassador said.