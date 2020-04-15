Detectives in Nairobi on Monday recovered stolen mobile phones worth Sh120 million at Muimara Estate in Imara Daima.

The consignment was stolen while on transit from African Cargo at JKIA to Rolling Cargo Ltd warehouse in Eastleigh on April 10.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the phones were parked in 750 cartons which were being ferried on an Isuzu FRR lorry Reg. No. KBZ 628X, driven by 40-yr-old Daniel Kavuti.

“The lorry was diverted from the designated route only to be found abandoned along Masai Road while empty,” DCI said.

Acting on intelligence, a team of DCI and Buruburu detectives arrested four suspects: Mwangangi Kyalo-41yrs, Jacob Waithaka-39yrs, Patrick Irungu-45yrs, and Newton Mwenda-35yrs.

Upon interrogation, the suspects led detectives to Muimara Estate court number 70, where 629 cartons were recovered. Efforts to recover the remaining 121 are ongoing.

The driver of the lorry, Daniel Kivuti, was still at large as of Tuesday evening and was ordered to surrender to the nearest police station.