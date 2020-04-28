A Covid-19 patient reportedly slit his own throat in a botched suicide at the Mbagathi Infectious Disease Unit in Nairobi.

The 30-year-old man was admitted to the isolation ward on Saturday at about 6 pm before he attempted to commit suicide inside the ward on Sunday.

A police report indicates that the patient removed a florescent tube in his room, broke it, and used it to slit his throat. Medical personnel who were attending to patients heard him struggle and rushed to his rescue. He was treated and counselled by specialists.

“We told him he is young and will recover. We informed him he was not the only one who is sick and that all shall be well,” part of the statement read.

Police were allowed to the scene after wearing protective gear.Officials said surveillance had been increased to ensure his safety and that of others in the facility.