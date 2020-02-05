Nana Owiti, the wife of Nairobi rapper King Kaka, shared an inspiring moment of introspection on social media as she celebrated the strides she has made in life from when she was a village girl.

The Switch TV presenter also published an old picture with her grandfather that took her down memory lane to when she used to sleep on leaves as a mattress.

“When I look at this picture, I am overwhelmed with emotion. It reminds me of a time in my life when I was a miserable little human, a disheveled young girl with little hopes of making it in life.. But weirdly most of the times so happy inside,” she wrote.

“My green sweater, had patches on the elbows, of different colours and patterns. It looked like a tie and dye gone wrong. My skin (Esp my legs) were cracked and had visible scales. I had no shoes. I remember now, how desperately I wanted shoes, because of how the terrain had badly ravaged the soles of my feet.

“My face tells the story of a difficult upbringing. My eyes speak the language of sadness, of a girl who is holding on to life by a thread. My eyes are puffy, significant of the little hours of sleep I would get every day either because it was too cold, too hot, or because I had slept hungry. I would get lost in a world of thoughts wondering if we would ever break away from this cycle of poverty and become successful people one day,” narrated Owiti.

The mother of two disclosed that her family depended on donor funding from a Non-Governemntal Organisation (NGO) even though they were still shortchanged.

“They would take pictures of poor families to evoke sympathy from donors who would in turn donate money and material things to support this cause”. I later on discovered that some of the items that were sent by the donors were never cascaded to us,” wrote Ms Owiti.

She continued: “This picture reminds me of how fast I ran home at the sound of thunder. Thunder meant rain. And if it rained before we plucked enough leaves from the trees to use as mattress, then it meant we’d have no place to sleep” added Nana.

“I’m in awe when I remember where she has been, multitude of challenges she had to face, the pain she had to endure to become the woman that she is today. I admire thus little lady because she held on to that glimmer of hope that one day she will make it. She had a dream a vision, of a better future of wearing shoes lol of becoming more than just a village girl.”