The problems facing Nairobi County will be dealt with “Kiambu style”, Minority Whip Peter Imwatok has indicated.

The Makongeni MCA says the impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is ready and will be the first on the order of business when the county assembly reconvenes from recess.

Imwatok said the motion has received the requisite signatures from Members of County Assembly in support of kicking Sonko out of office.

“We know clearly that Maina Kamanda spoke loud and clear… It is very clear to all Kenyans that Nairobi has a problem which ought to be sorted out in the Kiambu style. And there is no shortcut,” he said.

“We are initiating the process of impeachment. We have to do a motion before the assembly which will be supported by 82 members and we already have those numbers.”

This come days after Nominated MP Maina Kamanda urged Nairobi MCAs to impeach Sonko.

Speaking during the swearing-in of new Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, Kamanda praised the Kiambu MCAs for impeaching Ferdinand Waititu. He further urged Nairobi ward reps to follow suit and kick Sonko out of office.

“We are telling Nairobi MCAs to take note of what their Kiambu counterparts have done. Let them (Nairobi MCAs) remove that thief in office and send him home or Shimo la Tewa,” said Kamanda.

However, Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Charles Thuo has dismissed the motion against Sonko, saying it has no support of Jubilee MCAs.

Nairobi MCAs are expected back for normal sittings on February 11, 2020.