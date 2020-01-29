Secular-turned-gospel rapper Collins Majale alias Collo Mfalme has gone public about his struggle with porn and masturbation.

The ‘Bazokizo’ spoke about the taboo topic during an interview at Radio Maisha on ‘Mwende N Clemmo Konnect’. Collo said that masturbation was one of the biggest regrets in life.

He noted that masturbation is a dangerous vice that many people have fallen into, adding that masturbation goes hand in hand with pornography(pun intended).

The rapper said the fact that people were embarrassed to speak about their addiction makes it harder to overcome it.

According to Collo, when one masturbates, they give birth to “spiritual” babies(Whatever that means) – which then blocks them from having real babies.

“Porn inakumess up unaacha kuangalia madem kama madem unawaangalia kama objects. Na unajua anytime unajerk off ukimwaga hiyo design unagive birth to spiritual babies inakublock from kuget kids ile siku unataka kupata mtoi unashangaa mbona siget mtoi,” said Collo.

On how he overcame his addiction, Collo said it was through Jesus. “Ukiwa filled na the holy spirit unakua strong.”

The former member of Kleptomaniax rap group(Nyashinski and Roba), added: Masturbation is horrible, pornography is horrible, siezi wish anyone akue in any kind of bondage.”

Collo is set to premiere his first song after a two-year hiatus on Thursday. Dubbed ‘Conqueror’, it is the rapper’s third single since finding salvation.