Two men died after losing control of their motorcycle and plunging into the Indian Ocean on Tuesday night.

According to witnesses, the two were riding for fun at night before they lost control at the end of the Malindi jetty. Fishermen discovered their bodies Wednesday morning at the ocean’s shores.

Witnesses suspect the men were intoxicated when the accident occurred. The Star further reports that police recovered money and muguka from the bodies while the motorbike was found a few meters from the edge of the jetty.

The bodies were 100 metres apart, about 400 metres and 300 metres away from the jetty.

Malindi subcounty Police boss Vitalis Otieno ruled out foul play in the death, saying preliminary investigations showed the men had tried to stop before plunging into the ocean.

”The two men could have discovered too late that they had reached the end of the jetty as they tried to apply brakes,’‘ he said, noting there were skid marks about two metres from the jetty.

Otieno cautioned motorcycle riders and the general public who use the jetty to be careful to avoid similar incidents in the future.

“Police will start using breathalyser on motorcycle riders to prevent drunk-riding along the roads within the subcounty,” said the police boss.

Malindi Beach Management Unit chairman Yunus Aboud added: ”Kenya Airports Authority and the county government of Kilifi should set up guard rails on the sides and at the end of the jetty to prevent such accidents in future.”

Police took the bodies to the Malindi sub county hospital mortuary for postmortem.