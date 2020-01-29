A man reportedly took his own life at Ololulunga Police Station in Narok South on Monday night.

Area OCPD Ezekiel Kitche said the 21-year-old man hanged himself using a blanket inside the police cell.

“He tore a piece of the blanket he had been given to cover himself. We could not immediately establish why he took his life,” said the OCPD.

The deceased, Vincent Kiplang’at, had been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his wife. The police boss said the suspect had a history of violence and mental sickness and exhibited such signs during his arrest.

“We have realized that the young man had a history of violence and mental illness.

“During the day of arrest, he was very violent and spoke as if he suffered a mental illness,” Kitche said.

The OCPD said police officers on duty were out on patrol and it was raining during the incident, hence, no one heard the man committing suicide.

However, the family of the deceased urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to probe the matter.