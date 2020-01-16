Controversial businessman and politician Steve Mbogo has sent the last warning to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

In a video posted to Twitter, the former Starehe aspirant cautioned Kuria against insulting the two leaders. Mbogo said he will not stand by and watch Kuria disrespect his elders.

He told Moses Kuria that if he has any issues with Raila and Uhuru he should take it up with the DCI.

“Another issue I want to talk about ni huyu kijana anaitwa Moses Kuria. Wewe nilikukataza mambo ya kutukana Rais na Kiongozi wetu Raila Odinga. We want to tell you that it’s time for you to grow up and mature up. Hatutangoja tena polisi wakimbizane na wewe ukiendelea kutukana Raila Amollo Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta. Mimi Steve Mbogo kama kijana na kiongozi wa vijana Kenya hii, I will not accept you being a youthful Member of Parliament kukosea Wazee heshima.

“If you have any issue with them, if you think Raila amekosea, if you think Uhuru amekosea go to DCI headquarters and report. Hapana shinda ukitukana viongozi wetu hapa, so this is the last warning tunakupatia na hatukuogopi. I want to tell you wakati sisi watu wa ODM tulikuwa tunapigwa Tear gas, you were the first people to cheer, you were laughing at us, cheering and dancing when we were being hit by the tear gas. Sasa nataka nikuibie siri Moses Kuria, tumeshukisha container tano za tear gas, yakukutandika ukiendelea kuongea,” said Mbogo.

At the same time, Mbogo also commended President Uhuru for sacking former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri.

“Kwanza napenda kumushukuru Rais, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta leo umefanya Kazi nzuri na sisi tumefurahia hiyo reshuffle maanake watu ambao tulisema wanalala kwa Kazi Kama Kiunjuri, na pia wewe uliona the same problem. And those who have been appointed fanyeni kazi wakati wa kupiga mdomo umeisha in this country,” he said.