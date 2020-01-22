Police in Kwale detained a school teacher who is accused of caning one of her students to death.

The deceased, 14-year-old Aisha Awadhi, had complained of a severe headache from the alleged beating by her teacher Lydia Munyori. The Standard Seven teacher had reportedly caned the entire class.

The girl was admitted to the Msambweni Referral Hospital but succumbed two days after the assault.

The deceased’s mother, Memsa Adbadallah, said she had presented a medical history of her daughter to the school showing she suffered from sickle cell anemia and thus should not be subjected to corporal punishment and strenuous work.

“I gave the school the medical report of my daughter where the doctor had indicated that Aisha should not be beaten or given any tough task that can pose a threat to her life,” she said.

Lungalunga Subcounty police boss, Peter Nzimbi, said an autopsy revealed that the schoolgirl died from a blood clot caused by a head injury, Citizen reports.

But the school principal, Nassir Mwabweko, said the caning could not have caused the learner’s death.

Aisha was laid to rest on Monday while the teacher is in police custody awaiting to be arraigned in court.