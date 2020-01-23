Radio Maisha presenter Antony Ndiema’s son spoke for the first time after four years.

The KTN TV presenter made the revelation during an interview with Malezi Bora. He said his firstborn son, Joshua, also found it hard to interact with other children, prompting him to seek medical help.

“So interesting enough we have a parenting group, but tukipatana parenting group watoi wengine wakifanya vitu Joshua hafanyi. One year, two years, three years Joshua haongei, so tulikuwa tunaambiwa maboys hutake time.

“By the time ilikuwa inaget to four years, ilikuwa very alarming cz alikuwa anafanya vitu kama amejiisolate. So I decided to seek medical help, we went to about 7 doctors, you are told ufanye hearing test. Tulienda many places and I got very interesting reports. One of the reports was that we should start doing sign languages, because huyo mtoto will never talk again,” he narrated.

The father of three said they took Joshua for therapy, prayed for him and let God do the rest. It worked!

“Tukaanza kumpleka therapy and kumuombea pia. By faith tukasema atakuwa orator mnoma huko mbele. So we did our part and we said let God do his part, three weeks after that Joshua had not said anything.

“One Saturday morning we were sleeping, Joshau akakimbia kwa room yetu kama saa moja unusu hivi, akasema Daddy! Ala hiyo imetokea wapi? Akasema kama words kama saba zimefuatana.

Wife wangu alikuwa so overwhelmed, it was a very overwhelming moment coz we had never heard Joshua speak. So that was the beginning of a new phase for him. Tuka enhance therapy for him akakuwa better day by day and sai we can have a conversation with him,” said Ndiema.