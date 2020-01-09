Fans and followers of celebrity couple Size 8 and DJ Mo were finally treated to the first glimpse of their miracle baby’s face on Wednesday, January 8.

The gospel couple, fondly known as ‘The Murayas’, welcomed their second child, Muraya Junior, late last year but have been keeping their fans waiting with waited breath to see his face.

Muraya Junior was officially unveiled via his own Instagram account that already boasts of over 17k followers.

Size 8 reposted the photo on her Instagram and wrote: “HALLELUJAH!!!! MY MIRACLE!!! @muraya.jnr …… God gave me a prophetic word when I just lost my previous pregnancy i was so depressed but God told me He shall bless @djmokenya and I with a baby boy and His survival will show His power. Look 1 year down the line despite the challenges the promise came to pass……………God u truly are faithful faithful to the end!!!! The road may be difficult but hold on to faith!!!!! God is still moving still proving just how great He is!!!!! The power of Jehovah all over this photo!!!!”

Having waited for so long to meet Muraya Junior, his fans, especially female ones, were left awwing in the comments section.

“He is so cute😭😭😭😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 💖💖💖💖💖💖,” one IG user wrote.

“Awwww sooo cutee❤️❤️🌹🌹,” said another.

A third fan observed that Muraya Junior has taken after his mother: “Huree, mum’s photocopy🤗”

Another wrote: “Handsome boy,,I can see some 100% resemblance with Wambo.”

“Omg he is adorable,” a fifth commenter wrote.

“Handsome boy …may God protect him,” reads another comment.

The reveal comes days Size 8 stepped out with her newborn son.

“I thank God for His blessings in my life but no greater blessing than knowing Jesus Christ!!! Jesus is my greatest treasure my number 1!!!! The rest come after!!! All things will pass away but He will remain as my gateway in to the kingdom of God!!!!! Everything is vanity!!! I might loose everything but nothing is more precious than JESUS CHRIST not even my MARRIAGE, CHILDREN,CAREER, FAME OR FORTUNE!!!! JESUS CHRIST THE WORLDS PRICELESS TREASURE!!” she penned.