A city man’s attempt to emulate activist Boniface Mwangi locking a VIP motorcade has landed him in court.

A day after Boniface Mwangi had blocked a government vehicle, Mr Saidi Musa Jobba did the same to a convoy of four cars that was driving on the wrong side of Langata road Wednesday morning.

However, one police officer in one of the vehicles remained behind to facilitate the man’s arrest by calling Langata police.

Jobba was later presented at Kibera Law Court and charged with disobeying police instructions.

The charge sheet read: “Failing to obey any instructions given whether verbal or by signal by police officers in the execution of their duty contrary to the Traffic Act (Cap 403) of the Kenya Law.”

He pleaded not guilty and was released on Sh10, 000 cash bail. The case will be heard on March 4, 2019.

In a tweet, Boniface Mwangi indicated that he was at Kibera Court waiting for Jobba to be charged. The activist claimed Jobba was being charged with drunk driving.

“I am in court Kibera Law Courts waiting for @s_jobba to be charged. He was driving on Langata Road when he encountered a motorcade on the wrong side of the road. He obeyed the law and stayed on his lane.@NPSOfficial_KE are charging him with drunk driving,” he tweeted alongside a video of the Wednesday incident.

